U.S. Post Office worker charged with stealing mail that contained marijuana

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A U.S. Post Office worker has been charged with stealing parcels of mail containing marijuana.

Court documents say Chad Kauhane stole 22 packages of mail between December 2018 and September 2019.

The packages were intercepted by the post office because they were suspected of containing marijuana. They were sent to another facility for further inspection but never arrived there.

Court documents say video surveillance captured Kauhane removing the packages from a bin that sorts the packages before shipping.

Records say Kauhane then admitted to stealing them.

