U.S. Navy Service members receive free entry this weekend into Pearl Harbor Historic sites

File – Blue Angel on display at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Navy active duty, retirees, and dependents are eligible to receive free day passes to Pearl Harbor Historic sites on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17, in honor of the branch’s birthday on Oct. 13.

Military members and their families will get to enjoy the historic sites which include the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum, and the Pacific Historic Parks.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to Pacific Historic Parks (PHP), a nonprofit that oversees the museum store, as part of the Safe Access Oahu Program, all military members and their families will need to bring proof of full vaccination or a negative lab generated COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of entry into the Pearl Harbor Historic sites.



PHP said children under the age of 12 are exempt from the program. For more information go to, www.pearlharborhistoricsites.org.