U.S. Navy musician Charlton Hanna Ferguson laid to rest with full military honors at National Memorial Cemtery of the Pacific at Punchbowl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A previously unaccounted for US Navy musician was recently laid to rest.
19-year-old 2nd class Charlton Hanna Ferguson of Missouri was assigned to the USS Oklahoma stationed at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked during WWII.
Ferguson was killed.
His remains were identified on Dec. 17, 2020 with DNA analysis.
He was laid to rest on Friday, July 9 at the National Memorial Cemtery of the Pacific at Punchbowl with full military honors which includes a flag presentation, playing of Taps, and a gun salute.