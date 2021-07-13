U.S. Navy musician Charlton Hanna Ferguson laid to rest with full military honors at National Memorial Cemtery of the Pacific at Punchbowl

Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Region Hawaii conduct a funeral for U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Charlton Hanna Ferguson, 19, of Kosciusko, Missouri at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 9, 2021. Ferguson was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when it sustained fire from Japanese aircraft and multiple torpedo hits. The result of the attack capsized the battleship causing the deaths of 429 crew members on Dec. 7, 1941, at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Ferguson was identified Dec. 17, 2020 through DNA analysis by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) forensic laboratory and laid to rest with full military honors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Leah Ferrante)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A previously unaccounted for US Navy musician was recently laid to rest.

19-year-old 2nd class Charlton Hanna Ferguson of Missouri was assigned to the USS Oklahoma stationed at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked during WWII.

Ferguson was killed.

His remains were identified on Dec. 17, 2020 with DNA analysis.

He was laid to rest on Friday, July 9 at the National Memorial Cemtery of the Pacific at Punchbowl with full military honors which includes a flag presentation, playing of Taps, and a gun salute.