HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy hosts at virtual town hall on water issues on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Facebook page.

The town hall starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

The town hall video will also be posted live in this KHON2 story.

Rear Adm. Blake Converse, Deputy Commander US Pacific Fleet Commander of Crisis action team says we have found the likely source of contamination. Petroleum chemicals that were initiated from the Red Hill well.