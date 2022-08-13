HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaneohe Bay Air Show is this weekend and is drawing up quite the crowd.

On Saturday, August 13 the H3 Freeway was backed up with guests and even residents who were just running their normal errands.

Those who were planning to go to the air show were stuck in traffic for hours.

Kaneohe resident, Cheryl Gregory said, “I’m trying to get to my kids who happen to be in Aikahi and I can’t even do that. and I have a car full of groceries trying to get home.”

Marine Corps Base Hawaii suggests those who are planning to come to the air show to try and carpool with friends and family and if you are close enough to walk or ride a bike.