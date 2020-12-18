U.S. Marines deliver toys to Hawaii Island

File – The U.S. Marines delivered nearly 2,000 toys to the Kona Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 11, as a part of their partnership with the Toys for Tots program. COURTESY: MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Marines delivered nearly 2,000 toys to the Kona Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 11, as a part of their partnership with the Toys for Tots program.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The U.S. Marine 4th Force Squadron Reconnaissance Company — the only reserve unit in Hawaii — relies on volunteers to assist in collecting toys throughout the state for the program.

The unit determined that the Kona facility was the most in need and transported the toys from Oahu to Hawaii Island with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor squadron 268.

COURTESY: MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE

COURTESY: MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE

The Marine Corps says the toys are meant to relieve a little stress during this holiday season.

The 4th Force Recon. Co. has collected and distributed a total of 18,000 toys and purchased an additional $40,000 worth of toys with monetary donations to the Toys for Tots fund.

To make a monetary donation to the Hawaii Toys for Tots program, click here.