U.S. EPA settles with Keehi Marine Center over pollution violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled with Keehi Marine Center over stormwater pollution violations.

Keehi Marine has agreed to pay a $127,821 penalty for the discharge of harmful contaminants into Keehi Lagoon. It has also agreed to maintain preventative measures to reduce the discharge of pollutants like lead, zinc and copper through stormwater runoff.

The marine center has completed the terms of an Administrative Order the EPA issued to the facility last November after the agency identified CWA violations at the facility.

Under the Order, Keehi Marine has:

Developed a Stormwater Pollution Control Plan to control pollutants.

Resurfaced the 1.3-acre boatyard area to prevent discharges from work areas.

Implemented a plan to monitor for copper, lead, zinc and other pollutants.

Conducted employee training and daily inspections.

Installed a stormwater treatment system to remove pollutants from their stormwater discharge.

Implemented sample analysis policies and practices.

EPA’s settlement with Keehi Marine is subject to a 30-day public comment period prior to final approval. The public notice and proposed settlement are available here.