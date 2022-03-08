WASHINGTON D.C. (KHON2) — When you go on a bus, or a plane at the airport, you still need a mask until the U.S. Department of Transportation mask mandate expires Friday, March 18.

The mandate was put into effect Feb. 2021 for all transportation networks.

It was supposed to end in May but it got extended to September, then to January 2022 and to March 2022.

It’s still not clear whether the mask mandate will be extended.