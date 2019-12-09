U.S. Department of Labor Investigation finds Guam bakeries violated federal overtime law

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that two Guam bakeries, New Fresh Bread Bakeshop in Dededo and Café Panadero in Yigo, did not pay employees overtime at time-and-one-half when they worked more than 40 hours a week.

The owner of the two bakeries, Zenaida Milano, will have to pay $108,929 in back wages and liquidated damages to 20 employees for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime requirements.

The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has also assessed $7,535 in civil penalties against the employer.

What Milano did was pay employees their straight time rates for the overtime hours. The employer acknowledged not paying overtime, and told investigators that employees agreed with the arrangement to get more work.

“Federal law prohibits an employer from entering into any agreement with employees to waive their right to overtime pay,” said Wage and Hour District Director Terence Trotter in Honolulu, Hawaii. “Simply because an employee may agree to a particular arrangement does not make it legal. Our work to enforce these requirements ensures workers receive all the wages they have legally earned, and levels the playing field for employers.”

The Department offers numerous resources to ensure employers have the tools they need to understand their responsibilities and to comply with federal law, such as online videos, confidential calls, or in-person visits to local WHD offices.

In addition, WHD provides employers with compliance assistance resources related to overtime to help them comply with the FLSA.

For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division, contact the Division’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

Employers who discover overtime or minimum wage violations may self-report and resolve those violations without litigation through the PAID program.

Information is also available at www.dol.gov/whd including a search tool to use if you think you may be owed back wages collected by WHD.

