U.S. Congressman Ed Case discusses Navy’s water system

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Congressman Ed Case discussed the Navy’s water system after his visit with military and local leaders.

He shared his findings at a news conference at noon Sunday, Dec. 5.

Case said a top priority is to help the families in Hawaii with their real world problems regarding this water issue. He would also like to see more oversight on the U.S. Navy as well as better collaboration amongst the agencies.