LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The public’s help is needed to identify the owner of an 8-foot, gray inflatable skiff found adrift off Lahaina, Maui, Sunday, Jan. 30.

8-foot, gray inflatable skiff found adrift off Lahaina, Maui, Sunday, Jan. 30. (Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific/Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West)

If you know any information about the skiff, the U.S. Coast Guard wants you to call the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.