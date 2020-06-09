U.S. Coast Guard searching for boat between Oahu and Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard is searching for the overdue boat, the SS Chuckahui Kai, between Oahu and Maui, on Monday.

Two people are on board. One is a 46-year-old Amanda Dobos, while the other is 51-year-old Gerald Mcullogh.

A friend of the owner of the boat called the Coast Guard to say the boat was supposed to come in by Monday to Lahaina, after it left the Ala Wai Harbor. The boat left on Saturday morning.

If anyone has any information contact the Coast Guard at Channel 16 or at 808-842-2600.

