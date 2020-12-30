U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing freediver

HONOLULU (KHNO2) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing 51-year-old freediver off of Reef Runway 1 near Keehi Lagoon who was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 wearing diving gear.

HFD and airport rescue crews are also searching.

