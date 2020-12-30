HONOLULU (KHNO2) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing 51-year-old freediver off of Reef Runway 1 near Keehi Lagoon who was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 wearing diving gear.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
HFD and airport rescue crews are also searching.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing freediver
- Sashimi platters harder to find as restaurants, markets sell out of limited number of pre-orders
- Hawaii Restaurant Association launches Business Holiday Card program
- TheBus operator tests positive for COVID-19
- Man fatally shot in officer-involved shooting in Windward Oahu identified