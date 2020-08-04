U.S. Coast Guard in multi-agency effort rescue three boaters in Micronesia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The US Coast Guard and other agencies rescued three mariners stranded on an island in the Federated States of Micronesia.

According to the Coast Guard, someone reported a 23-foot white and blue skiff with three people on board was overdue while traveling from Puluwat Atoll to Pulap Island, Chuuk last Wednesday.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu assisted with the case.

On Saturday, shortly after 3 p.m. Hawaii time Air Force crews located the mariners on Pikelot Island where an SOS was written in the sand.

Crews delivered supplies.

Local officials arrived Monday to rescue them.

No one was injured.

