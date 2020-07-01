U.S. Coast Guard continues search for missing cargo containers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for the remaining 12 cargo containers that went overboard in Hilo.

Boaters are being warned to keep a lookout for any containers that may pose a hazard.

As for the nine other containers the Coast Guard says one was initially located north of Hilo and sank.

Another washed ashore at Onomea Beach and was then towed to Hilo Harbor.

The rest were taken to Hilo Harbor.

Both the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the 21 Young Brothers containers to go overboard last Monday.

THE LATEST ON KHON2