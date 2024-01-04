HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been four and a half years since Michael Miske was federally indicted in a sprawling criminal conspiracy case that grew to more than a dozen others, most of whom have reached plea deals in the years since.

Finally, next week the repeatedly delayed trial of the remaining defendants begins for Miske, John Stancil and Delia Fabro-Miske.

The top federal law enforcement official in Hawaii Clare Connors is taking the lead in the trial, but the judge today rebuffed her request having to keep the jury’s names hidden from the defendants, something called semi-autonomous in legal filings.

“Having a semi anonymous jury in any trial is for sure the exception rather than the rule. So the rule is, both sides get to know the names and identities, and certainly the place of employment, or what type of job these different jurors have,” said legal expert Doug Chin.

Exceptions are extremely rare even in high-profile cases.

Connors had said this time is different. In her request to the court, the United States Attorney said anonymity was warranted due to the nature of the charges, multiple instances of witness tampering, and repeated comments from potential jurors that they fear for their safety and retaliation against themselves or their families.

“They were hearing that this was an organized crime trial, or they read stories about this this case. So certainly the government had good reason to ask for something like this,” said Chin.

But Judge Derrick Watson said the jury selection process is too far along and defense counsel has known names and other identifying information about potential jurors since October, with no restriction on sharing the information with Michael and others.

“So the judge was questioning the timing of this was brought up at this point in time,” Chin continued. “The other thing that was going on was that the judge was noting that, so far, even though jurors had expressed the concern about being attended, intimidated, none of them who had appeared in front of the court case had actually reported that they were contacted or that they were actually threatened or intimidated.”

Watson also ordered that defendants will be provided with notice of jurors’ identity two, rather than one, business days prior to their appearance.

Michael’s trial starts next week.