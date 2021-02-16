U.S. Attorney Kenji M. Price resigns

HONOLULU (KHON) — On Tuesday, Feb. 16, U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii Kenji M. Price announced that he has sent a letter to the president offering his resignation.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“Last Friday, I sent a letter to the President offering my resignation, effective Feb. 21, 2021. Serving as U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii—the chief federal law enforcement officer in the District—is a privilege that I will forever cherish.

The career attorneys, professional staff, and contactors in my office do tremendous work day-in and day-out enforcing the law and defending the interests of the United States in civil litigation.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they conducted (and continue to conduct) their affairs with the courage, character, and professionalism that exemplifies the finest traditions of the U.S. Department of Justice.

I truly stand on the shoulders of giants, and look forward to hearing about the fantastic work that my office will continue to do in the months and years to come, working hand in glove with our state and local partners and the broader federal law enforcement community.”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii Kenji M. Price