U.S. Army, researchers revive rare plant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Army and a team of researchers say they’ve made a major breakthrough in their effort to save a rare plant species found only on the Big Island.

The plant is known as the anunu and it’s now growing in a greenhouse at Schofield barracks.

After traditional efforts failed Researchers were able to grow the anunu in test tubes.

The next step is to eventually replant the endangered anunu at the Pohakuloa Training Area.