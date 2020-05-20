HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Army and a team of researchers say they’ve made a major breakthrough in their effort to save a rare plant species found only on the Big Island.
The plant is known as the anunu and it’s now growing in a greenhouse at Schofield barracks.
After traditional efforts failed Researchers were able to grow the anunu in test tubes.
The next step is to eventually replant the endangered anunu at the Pohakuloa Training Area.
- U.S. Army, researchers revive rare plant
- Lawmakers discover more loopholes to quarantine order
- Mapping reveals impact 14 miles of planned border wall has on Laredo’s access to water
- Tuesday Tunes – Maile
- WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest updates from Maui County