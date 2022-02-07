U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii to close for renovations until further notice

The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii will close for renovations on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, until further notice.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the last week you can visit the U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii until it closes for renovations on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The museum will be replacing its aging HVAC system.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“We don’t have a definitive date for reopening yet as it will largely depend on when the contractor turns the building back over to us and how long it takes for our team to put the museum exhibit and gallery spaces back together,” said Nevin Field, Director of Hawaii Army Museums.

The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii displays artifacts, photographs and pieces from pre-European Hawaiian warfare, Hawaii-based coastal artillery defenses, as well as materials related to Army bases in Hawaii. The museum also collects and displays artifacts dating from the post-Vietnam era through today.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The Museum Store will stay open until construction starts on the store.