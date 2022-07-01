HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Fourth of July weekend is here, and many people are gearing up to watch fireworks.

Schofield Barracks will be holding their annual Fourth of July celebration once again after taking two years off due to the pandemic.

Major General Joe Ryan, the Commanding General 25th Infantry Division and Senior Army Commander, said it’s going to be nice to open the base to the public and celebrate this holiday.

“From 2 p.m. till 9 p.m. tomorrow night out here on Scholfield Barracks,” said Ryan. “And the fireworks will be the capper at the end.”

Musical performances, bounce houses and yard games will all be available for those who come out.

Lori King, director of Army family morale and welfare, said this is event is free and open to the public.

“We are going to have live entertainment, national recording artists,” said King. “We got bouncy houses, games, food, all kinds of things.”

Because the event is open to the public those who do not have a military ID are asked to bring a government photo ID instead.

Since this will be the first large firework show at Schofield since the pandemic, they are anticipating tens of thousands of people at their event.

Army traffic control will direct visitors to park on Watts field where a shuttle will take them to the event.

“The shuttle will take them back and forth and it will be really easy for people to have access,” said King. “They won’t have to worry about trying to find a parking spot or anything like that.”

You are asked to do a COVID-19 pre-screening before arriving. Click here to fill out their online COVID form.

“It’s exciting to get our local population here on the Scholfield Barracks to see kind of what it’s all about,” said Ryan. “It’s been closed off for two years for good reason but now it’s really an opportunity for us to showcase what we got out here.”