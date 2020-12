PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Air Force confirms an airman assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group died Tuesday, Dec. 29. 2020.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

They say the airman was taken to Tripler Army Medical Center and pronounced dead on arrival.

They did not say what happened to the airman before being brought to Tripler Army Medical Center.

The Air Force has not yet released the name of the airman until the next-of-kin has been notified.