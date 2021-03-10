U-Haul offers Hawaii flood victims 30 days of free self-storage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moving equipment and storage rental company, U-haul, is helping Hawaii residents affected by severe flooding with 30 days of free self-storage.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday after heavy rainfall lead to the evacuation of two towns and resulted in extensive damage of several homes across the state.

“The severe weather is expected to continue throughout the week and residents are already seeing damage,” said U-Haul Company of Hawaii President Kaleo Alau. “Floods create an immediate need for self-storage and we want to make sure our neighbors are cared for.”

The free month of storage is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each U-Haul facility.

People seeking more information about arranging 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating U-Haul location:

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Honolulu

2722 Kilihau St.

Honolulu, HI 96819

(808) 836-0977

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Kahului