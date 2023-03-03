HONOLULU (KHON2) — Haleiwa was hit with catastrophic flooding almost two years ago. March 9, 2021 heavy rains pummeled the area, washing debris downstream, causing rivers and streams to overflow.

One property was completely destroyed, 15 had major damage and it caused minor damage to 50 others.

Surf N Salsa, was one of the many businesses impacted. Owner Jhon Acuna, said he still gets uneasy when it rains a lot.

“A little bit worried to see if it’s going to get flooded,” he said.

Acuna said, in all, the flood cost him around $140,000.

He said he didn’t get any government assistance—the process was too complicated and he was busy trying to get his business back on its feet. He’s still paying off that debt.

Derek Gamiao, who lives right next the stream, remembered how fast it all happened.

“We tried to get everything out but it was too late. The water was already coming in and we couldn’t get out in time,” he explained.

“By the time we got the warning I’d say about half hour. It was already two feet already and it was already entering the homes.”

It cost him about $70,000. He said he didn’t get any financial assistance from the government either.

One of the reasons the flood caused so much damage, was because of debris pushed down the river. It clogged up bridges, forcing the excess water over the banks.

Since then, extra efforts have been made to clear streams and rivers ahead of storms, but many in the community want lawmakers to address the problem at ‘long bridge’ on Haleiwa Beach Road.

Kathleen Pahinui, chair of the Haleiwa Neighborhood Board said they’re asking for it to be dredged.

“It’s gotten narrowed. It’s silting over, over the years over the past 20-30 years. And I Believe that the state needs to Come in and we need to open the mouth of that again cause a lot of the streams flow right there,” Pahinui explained.

“We’re just frustrated the whole communities frustrated. My father’s generation he had to go through that now I’m going through that again it’s the same problems,” Gamiao said.

“It’ll happen again. Until they fix this, they dredge this river.”