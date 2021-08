HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two women are injured after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. in a parking lot on Keeaumoku Street.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to HFD, the women were trapped under a SUV.

EMS reported that the 19-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition, and the 31-year-old woman is in serious condition.

The women were taken to the hospital.