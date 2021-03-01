Two women in serious condition after large tree falls near Crouching Lion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two women were taken to a trauma facility in serious condition after a large tree had apparently fallen.

It happened Monday morning at approximately 9:46 a.m. near Kamehameha Highway and Kina Place.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

EMS says the incident is still under investigation, but it appears that the tree fell onto the car while it was moving, pinning the 57-year-old and 69-year-old women down.

The incident comes one day after another woman had part of a 60-foot tall tree fall on her near Mililani Golf Club.