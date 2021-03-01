Two women in serious condition after large tree falls near Crouching Lion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two women were taken to a trauma facility in serious condition after a large tree had apparently fallen.

It happened Monday morning at approximately 9:46 a.m. near Kamehameha Highway and Kina Place.

EMS says the incident is still under investigation, but it appears that the tree fell onto the car while it was moving, pinning the 57-year-old and 69-year-old women down.

The incident comes one day after another woman had part of a 60-foot tall tree fall on her near Mililani Golf Club.

