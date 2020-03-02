Two women in serious condition following an apparent stabbing in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are on scene investigating an attempted murder in the Kalihi area.

A 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old woman are in serious condition following an apparent stabbing.

According to EMS, the incident happened around 6:07 a.m. at 607 North King Street Monday morning.

Officials say, both females suffered multiple trauma wounds possibly from an alleged male using an alleged knife.

One man has been arrested.

