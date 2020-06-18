Two water main breaks on Kaonohi Street in Pearlridge area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Board of Water Supply (BWS) are responding to two separate water main breaks on Kaonohi Street in the Pearlridge area.

12-inch water main at 98-461 Kaonohi Street affecting 64 customers

12-inch water main at 98-818 Kaonohi Street affecting 183 customers

Repair crews are being assembled and water wagons are being mobilized to provide customers with an alternate water source.

Traffic control will be in place to allow drivers to travel around the main break sites.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available.

