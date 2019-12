HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply crews are responding to two water main breaks on South Kihei Road that were reported Thursday morning.

The breaks are on South Kihei Road between Alanui Ke Alii and Keonekai roads. Vehicle traffic in the area is not affected.

About 200 business and residential customers are affected. Water service is intermittent while crews work to isolate the breaks. Repairs are expected to be completed this evening.