Two wanted in connection to drive-by shooting in Honolulu, victim shot multiple times

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu man is hospitalized after a drive-by shooting that happened on Saturday, June 20, around 12:40 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, two unknown male suspects drove up to the victim and fired several shots. A 19-year-old man was struck by the shots multiple times. When the suspects stopped, they fled the scene.

The friends of the victim took the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This happened near the convention center, according to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Police add that the suspects are unknown and that no arrests have been made, pending investigation.

