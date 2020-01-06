Two wanted in connection to a violent robbery in Mililani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A robbery gone wrong in the Mililani area has police looking for two men.

This happened Saturday night, January 4, around 1:45 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, an unknown suspect used force and demanded the property of one of the victims, who are 22 and 21-year-old males.

At some point, the suspect and both victims fled the scene.

Both men searched for the suspect and shortly located him. But as they did, a second male suspect fired a gun at both men, which struck their vehicle.

Police say that no arrests have been made, but are looking for both suspects who are wanted for Robbery in the first degree and attempted murder in the first.