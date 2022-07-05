HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Joe Biden honored the medal of honor to two Vietnam Army veterans who are from Hawaii.

Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro posthumously received the award for his actions in

Vietnam on December 1, 1966. His family accepted the award on his behalf.

After his platoon was attacked, he moved forward and fought the enemy allowing his platoon to safely retreat. He continued serving in Vietnam until his death on March 6, 1967. The medal of honor is the United States’ highest military decoration.

Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii was also honored. In February 1971, Fujii’s helicopter crash landed while evacuating wounded South Vietnamese soldiers. He stayed behind to administer first aid and fought enemy soldiers until he was airlifted to safety days later.

“i mean, it’s just astounding when you hear what each of them have done,” said Biden. “They went far above and beyond the call of duty. It’s a phrase always used, but it’s it just it takes on a life when you see these men.”

Staff Sergeant Kaneshiro and Specialist Five Fujii previously received the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation’s second-highest military decoration.