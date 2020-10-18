HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city says two to three sharks have been observed feeding on a school of fish at Kaimana beach.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Signs have been posted.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Tua Tagovailoa makes NFL debut, completes both passes late in Dolphins win over Jets
- Two to three sharks spotted feeding on a school of fish at Kaimana Beach
- Coronavirus: one death, 83 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 18
- Car crashes into Mililani home
- No fans allowed at UH Football home games, Spectrum announces Television schedule for 2020