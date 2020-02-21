Two telescopes atop Mauna Kea expected to be decommissioned by 2023

The University of Hawai'i softball team came from behind to defeat Portland State, 7-5 on the opening night of the Hawai'i Invitational. Sophomore pitcher Ashley Murphy earned the win to even her record at 3-3 while senior Callee Heen led UH at the plate going 3-for-4 with a home run on Thursday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Roos led off the game with four-straight hits. Tayler Gunesch started the game with a double into the leftfield corner and Grace Hosman followed with an RBI single looped over second base. Later with one out, Emily Johansen lifted a two-run homer to left for a quick 3-0 lead.

Hawai'i responded immediately, getting two runs back in the bottom of the first. Brittnee Rossi led off with a double and Ka'ena Keliinoi drilled a triple to right field to drive in Rossi. Nawai Kaupe was then plunked to put runners at first and third with no outs for Callee Heen. Heen promply lined a single up the middle to score Keliinoi for UH's second run. The Rainbow Wahine went on to load the bases but Portland State escaped further damage getting a flyout to right, a strikeout and a flyout to center to end the inning. UH trailed after one inning, 3-2.

Nakamura hit a slow roller past the pitcher and beat out the throw at first to lead off the third. Later Rachel Sabourin hit a single through the leftside of the infield to put runners at the corners. With two outs, Sabourin got in a rundown between first and second allowing Nakamura to score to tie the game at 3-3.

In the bottom of the fourth with two outs, Kaupe hit a single up the middle and Heen followed with a line shot, two-run home run over the right-centerfield fence to give UH a 5-3 lead. It marked Heen's fifth homer of the season to tie Kaupe for the team lead, and her 43rd home run of her career. She is now just one homer shy of tying former UH great Kate Robinson for No. 4 in the UH home run career record book.

In the fifth, the Vikings threatened to score putting two runners into scoring position. But a groundout to third thwarted their rally.

Hawai'i loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Nakamura then scored on a fielding error on a ground ball hit to second by Keliinoi allowing the 'Bows to take a 6-3 lead.

With runners at first and second and two outs in the sixth, Sabourin drilled an RBI single up the middle to drive in pinch-runner Cira Bartolotti from second for a 7-3 lead.

The Vikings were not done yet. They got runners on first and second with two outs and pinch hitter Alexis Morrison drilled a triple off the rightfield wall to score both runners to cut their deficit to two. But UH was able to get a flyout to center to end the game.

Murphy fired a complete game to earn the win. She allowed five runs on seven hits with two walks and a strikeout. After allowing the home run in the first inning, she settled down to retire the next 11-straight batters and did not allow another hit until the sixth inning.

The Vikings' Serafine Parrish suffered the loss, dropping her record to 1-3. She gave up seven runs on 11 hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Hawaii Invitational continues with Day 2 of the four-day tourney on Friday. UH will take on Kansas City in the final game at 6:00 p.m.