Two telescopes atop Mauna Kea expected to be decommissioned by 2023

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The decommissioning of two telescopes on University of Hawaiʻi-managed lands on Maunakea is tentatively scheduled to be completed by 2023. This is according to an update provided by the university to the UH Board of Regents (BOR) at the board’s February 20 meeting at UH West Oʻahu. The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Submillimeter Observatory and the UH Hilo Hōkū Ke‘a teaching telescope are both making progress in the extensive decommissioning process, according to UH Executive Director of Maunakea Stewardship Greg Chun, who provided the update to the regents.

The BOR adopted a resolution in November 2019 directing UH leadership to strengthen its stewardship of Maunakea and report back regularly on the progress of 11 action items. The first action item in the resolution is the decommissioning of Caltech Submillimeter Observatory (CSO) and Hōkū Ke‘a.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story