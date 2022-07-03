HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on the Pearl City area on Oahu, according to Emergency Medical Services.

It happened after midnight on the Pearl City off ramp on Sunday, July 3, according to EMS.

The Waimalu Off-Ramp onto the H-1 West was closed, and it has since reopened.

EMS crews responded and took the five patients to the hospital in serious condition.

The patients were a 32-year-old man, 29-year-old woman, 26-year-old woman, 15-year-old boy, and a 16 year old boy.