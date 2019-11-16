Two teenage survivors in a fatal Big Island car crash want drivers to be more responsible

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 News reported that the two teenage girls who were hospitalized after a fatal head-on crash on the Big Island are recovering.

One of the two girls was released from Queen’s Medical Center on Friday, November 15. The crash killed 35-year-old Cassie Lynn Ellis. Her daughter, Taylor Campogan and, her friend, Kawena Haserot were in the car when they were hit by a driver who swerved into their lane on the Queen Kaahumnanu Highway.

Police say the driver was speeding and under the influence of an intoxicant.



The girls pleaded for drivers to be more responsible when they get behind the wheel.

“To the drivers, I hope that before they get behind that wheel they think about if they’re ready to have that weight have that gravity over their head that not only did they ruin their own life, but they also like getting into that car behind the wheel with the possibility of ruining somebody else’s life,” said Campogan.

There’s also been an outpouring of love and support for the girls and on Friday, J Dolan’s in Chinatown provided more, making a special delivery of pizzas to the girls, their families, and the caregivers at Queen’s Medical who helped them.

Kawena was released Friday, and Taylor is expected to be released later this weekend.