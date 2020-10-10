Two suspects wanted in connection to ATM robbery case

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police need the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted for first-degree robbery.

According to CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department, the victim was patrolling the grounds of Dole Plantation when he saw a man tampering with an ATM. As the victim addressed the suspect, another man confronted the victim and brandished a shotgun. This happened on Oct. 7 around 7:20 p.m.

Both of the suspects reportedly broke into the ATM and took out an undisclosed amount of money. They fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which police later located nearby.

Police say that the first suspect is roughly 5’9″ and weighs around 130 to 150 pounds. He has black hair, a black mustache and he was last seen wearing a black hoodie. He also had a silver double-barrel shotgun.

As for the second suspect, officials say that he had a husky build and that he was last seen wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

If you have information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public can also send anonymous web tips or send tips through the P3 Tips app.

