Two suspects wanted in connection to armed robbery at ATM, vehicle theft

File – Two suspects are wanted by Honolulu police in connection to armed robbery and vehicle theft in Kapolei.

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly attempted to rob a 21-year-old man at a Kapolei ATM.

It happened at 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 7.

According to a police report, one of the suspects reportedly brandished a weapon and demanded money from the victim. When the man indicated that he had no money, both suspects apparently demanded his vehicle. Police say the two men got hold of his car keys and fled the scene in his vehicle.

No arrest has been made at this time. An investigation is ongoing.