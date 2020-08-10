Two suspects in custody following murder of Joseph Hoffman

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to thank the
public for their assistance in identifying two suspects who were arrested in the
murder of Joseph Hoffman.

On Sunday, August 9, at approximately 1:20 p.m., a 40-year-old male and a 28-year-old male were arrested for Murder in the Second Degree in the Makaha area. Charges are pending.

Joseph Hoffman, victim

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at
955-8300.

