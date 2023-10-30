HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two suspects have been charged after a shooting in Kakaako leaves one man dead and another lucky to be alive.

At about 11:13 p.m. Friday, HPD and EMS responded to a shooting in Kakaako.

Officials believe the shooting originally started as an argument that escalated into the violent incident.

One man suffered multiple gun shot wounds, and when the suspects turned the firearm to the victims friend, the gun failed to discharge.

The suspects fled in a black truck.

On Saturday at about 6 p.m., both suspects were identified and arrested.

Suspect one is 26-year-old male and has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and four firearms offenses. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

Suspect two is a 19-year-old male and has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and two firearms offenses. His bail was set at $750,000.