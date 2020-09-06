Two suffer serious injuries after crashing into an electric pole in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two people suffered serious injuries after a car crash in on Friday night.
This happened on Halona Road around 8 p.m.
According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a pickup truck ran off the road and into an electric pole. The incident left the driver, a 59-year-old man, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman, in serious condition.
Paramedics treated the two and transported them to a trauma facility.
