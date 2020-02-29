Two students arrested and released for terroristic threatening at Iao Intermediate School

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Iao Intermediate School was put in a shelter in place status after the principal reported to police that a student found a threat written on the bathroom wall on Thursday, Feb. 27.

It happened at about noon.

The threat written was “I’m so tired of this school Today at 8th gr lunch end of 7th grade lunch I’m shooting this school down to da ground.”.

Police made checks throughout the school, and they determined nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary.

The principal then lifted the shelter in place status.

Police officers stood by at the school as it returned to normal status, and remained on campus for the day until the students were released.

After further investigation by police, two juvenile female suspects were identified.

It was relayed that the threat was written on the wall to force the school in lockdown to avoid going to the last class of the day. the two juveniles were subsequently placed under arrest for terroristic threatening in the first degree. Family Court was contacted and authorized the release of the juvenile suspects to their guardians.