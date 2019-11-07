Two-story Kalihi home found fully involved in fire, officials say

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-story house fire was put under control on November 6, around 1:36 p.m.

It happened on Kealia Drive.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, they received the call at 1:12 p.m. and responded with 10 units and 39 personnel. They found the house fully involved in fire.

Fire officials say that the roof collapsed on the rear side of the house. No one was reportedly found inside during their search.

The Hawaiian Electric Company is on the scene to secure power on the home.

Nine people live in the two-story house, according to HFD.

No injuries were reported.

