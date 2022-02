A lemon shark at the surface of tiger beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were two separate shark sightings near Keawaula and Laniakea beaches on Feb. 6.

The sharks were six to eight feet long.

Officials said near Keawaula Beach an aggressive shark was observed feeding at Halalu close to the shore at around 3 p.m.

During the other sighting that occurred at Laniakea, the shark was seen chasing turtles at around 2:30 p.m.

Signs have been posted to alert the public.