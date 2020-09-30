Two sharks spotted at Kaimana Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two 4-5 foot white tip sharks have been observed 20-30 yards from shore feeding on a school of fish at Kaimana Beach.
Signs have been posted.
