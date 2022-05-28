HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department responded to two separate incidents of terroristic threatening on early Saturday morning.

The first incident happened in the Wahiawa at around 2:25 a.m.

HPD said that a 37-year-old male suspect threatened a 50-year-old male with a handgun. The suspect was then identified and arrested by 4:10 a.m. for terroristic threatening in the first degree and assault in the third degree.

The suspect is in custody pending investigation, said HPD.

Shortly after HPD responded to a second incident in Makaha that happened at around 5:10 a.m.

Police reported that a 58-year-old male suspect was in an argument with a 47-year-old male. The situation escalated when the suspect pointed a gun at the victim.

The suspect was positively identified and arrested for terroristic threatening in the first degree.

However, the victim later withdrew his complaint and the suspect was released pending investigation by 8:50 a.m.