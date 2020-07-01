Two residents arrested for violating mandatory 14-day quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kaneohe man and a Mililani man were arrested for violating the state’s current mandatory traveler quarantine.

Officials say 61-year-old Michael J. “Kilomana” Danner of Kaneohe was first arrested at the airport on June 18 after refusing to complete the mandatory travel form and the order for self quarantine.

Investigators say Danner then began posting on social media that he was going to defy the state’s quarantine laws.

Then yesterday special agents followed Danner to the home of an elderly woman where he had been doing carpentry work for several days.

He was arrested again. His bail set at $2,000.

Also yesterday, 29-year-old Darrel Ramirez of Mililani turned himself in and was arrested after investigators spotted him at the park with is son. His bail also set at $2,000.

THE LATEST ON KHON2