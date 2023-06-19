HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big changes are in the works for the town of Waipahu with two popular grocery stores scheduled to shut down. The changes will bring more affordable housing to the area and more development around the rail project.

The Don Quijote store in Waipahu opened in 1995 as Daiei and was renamed Don Quijote in 2006. The company sent us a statement saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of our Don Quijote Waipahu location in 2024… Staff members will be offered positions at other locations within the company’s brand of stores.”

It comes at a time when Times Supermarket in Waipahu, owned by the same company as Don Quijote, could also close.

“I think it’s a big void because a lot of people like to shop here at Don Quijote and the Times Supermarket. It’s right in the middle of Waipahu and a lot of people go and shop there,” said Richard Oshiro of the Waipahu Neighborhood Board.

At Times, the city has approved the landowner Kamehameha Schools Bishop Estate, to build more than 500 units of affordable housing as well as a senior housing complex. A spokeswoman says retail will also be part of the development.

“There could potentially be a grocer, it will have retail, potentially medical. So uses that support that community to create that sense of place, where people can come and celebrate the best of Waipahu,” said Pualani Hao, KSBE director of planning and development.

A spokesman for Kamehameha Schools Bishop Estate tells me that the development will go beyond the site. They’re actually stretching it one block mauka.

Council member Augie Tulba who represents the district says the development is sorely needed.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of talk about our family members moving away and hopefully this project will keep them here, get them good paying jobs so that our families can thrive. Live, work, play right here in Waipahu,” he said.

Hao adds that housing will attract working families in the area.

“That’s talking about the nurses, our food service, construction, those type of workers are the workforce, which are the community in Waipahu,” said Hao.

It’s not clear what will replace Don Quijote. Residents point out that both stores are right next to the Skyline stops, making them prime locations for development.