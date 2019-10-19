Two people found dead in Punchbowl apartment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police say two people were found dead in their apartment in the Punchbowl area on Friday, Oct. 18.
They were found around 8 p.m.
EMS responded but were not able to revive the 87-year-old man and the 66-year-old woman.
Police say there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
