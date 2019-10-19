Two people found dead in Punchbowl apartment

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Honolulu Police Department HPD logo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police say two people were found dead in their apartment in the Punchbowl area on Friday, Oct. 18.

They were found around 8 p.m.

EMS responded but were not able to revive the 87-year-old man and the 66-year-old woman.

Police say there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories