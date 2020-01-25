Two parking structure entrances to temporarily close at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Two parking structure entrances at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will temporarily close on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

The ground level parking entrances for the International parking structure and the Terminal 1 parking structure (formerly known as the Interisland parking structure) will be temporarily closed for pavement repair work beginning Thursday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. continuously until Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. The closure is necessary for the pavement to properly cure before allowing vehicular traffic through.

Both parking structures will remain open during the repair work. Access to the parking structures for the general public is possible via the second level (departures level) mauka or makai entrances. The general public may use either lane to gain entrance. Monthly parking pass holders must use the second level makai entrance and scan their pass in the left lane only.

Access to the International parking structure can be made via the connecting bridge on the sixth level from the Terminal 1 structure. The gate will open automatically as vehicles approach. Additional access can be made by exiting the Terminal 1 garage and entering the International structure from the ground level.

Over-height (7’ and above) vehicles will need to contact ABM Parking at 808-861-1260 to enter the parking lot via the Diamond head makai corner of the lei stand building.

To view pictures of the entrances and areas referenced in this release please click the hyperlinks above or click here.

For more parking information, a map, and ground transportation options at HNL please click here.