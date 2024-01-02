HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police said two officers involved in a shootout with a man wanted for attempted murder are still recovering at the hospital, while the suspect died Monday, this was the conclusion of an island-wide pursuit that lasted all day.

But now, some in the community said there was little information as the pursuit unfolded, and wished for more transparency from police.

From a shooting of a woman on the morning of Jan. 1 on Moanalua Freeway to opening fire on undercover officers in Kalihi and an island-wide pursuit in a stolen car.

John Abreu was on the North Shore about to have lunch with his family when he witnessed a part of the pursuit.

Abreu said, “Like 20 and 30 officers kept going and going, all these police officers kept going past us towards Laie area.”

A chase that ended in a shootout back in town on University Avenue and Dole Street. Police said all of these events are linked by one suspect, Sidney Tafokitau, who was already wanted for murder and robbery attempts from December 16.

Police Chief Joe Logan confirmed the suspect was also connected to an incident of a woman who is recovering at the hospital from a shooting Monday morning.

More details are now surfacing but neighbors are concerned they were in the dark as the armed man was chased in their community.



The Kalihi Neighborhood Board Chair Amanda Ybanez said, “Nobody really knew what was going on. Do we need to stay out of the way? Do we need to duck for cover, are they coming back? There were a lot of questions and there were a lot of concerns.”

In a press conference Monday, Chief Logan said the situation was fluid. He said HPD’s priority was catching the suspect but they will look at current procedures.

“We have policies and procedures for that,” Logan said. “And we’ll take a look at anything we may or may not have done and we’ll look at those as this investigation continues.”

The Honolulu Police Commission Chair Doug Chin said they will have questions for HPD leadership during this month’s meeting.

Chin said, “There will be questions from the public as well as the commissioners about what happened throughout the day and why the police department made the decisions that they made.”

The decision to pursue the suspect will also likely be questioned.

Chin said, “I don’t think we have enough details at this time in order to be able to know or conclude whether or not there actually should’ve been a chase or shouldn’t have been.”

Police said a fourth man was also treated at the hospital after he was run over by a police car, his connection to the case is still being determined.

The murder and robbery investigations continue.